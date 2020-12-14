Cristiano Ronaldo converted two late penalty kicks as the Serie A titleholders ground out a 3-1 win away to a dogged Genoa side on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who also converted two penalty kicks in the 3-0 win at FC Barcelona on Tuesday, fired into the middle of the goal in the 78th minute.

The Portuguese, who was on his 100th appearance for Juventus in all competitions, struck again 11 minutes later, taking his league tally this season to 10.

Juve had struggled to open up the Genoa defence, finally breaking through with Paulo Dybala’s first league goal of the season in the 57th minute.

But Stefano Sturaro scored to equalise against his old club four minutes later.

Juve are now fourth with 23 points from 11 games and are still unbeaten, although they have drawn five times.

Genoa, who narrowly escaped the drop last season, are one off the bottom with six points.

