Juventus FC agree Ronaldo transfer to Manchester United

Juventus FC have reached an agreement with Manchester United FC  for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo for an initial 15 million euros (12.86 million pounds), the Serie A club have announced.

United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

The club have now confirmed United are paying 15 million euros for Ronaldo plus eight million euros (6.86 million pounds) in potential add-ons, in a statement released early on transfer deadline day.

The statement said: “Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of 15 million euros payable in five financial years.

“This might be increased, up to a maximum of 8 million euros, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.”

