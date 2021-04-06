Juventus have confirmed that winger Federico Bernardeschi has contracted COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old becomes the third Bianconeri player to test positive since returning from international duty last week, with centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral ruled out of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Torino.

Juventus took to their official club website to announce that Bernardeschi had returned a positive swab and was asymptomatic, with the former Fiorentina winger going into a period of isolation.

Bernardeschi, who has operated as a full-back under coach Andrea Pirlo this season, joins a growing list of Italian internationals who have contracted the virus over the past week, as well as four members of Azzurri staff.

In addition to Bonucci, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Alessio Cragno and Vincenzo Grifo have all tested positive.

Bernardeschi featured in wins over Bulgaria and Lithuania for Italy over the international period, but did not play in the 2022 World Cup Qualifying opener against Northern Ireland.