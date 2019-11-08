A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from November 8th -10th, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 and 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Leading the pack is the game between rivals Juventus and AC Milan in the Italian Serie A. The game kicks off at 8:35pm on Sunday, 10th November and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

Juventus, the defending champions, head into the encounter atop the league table, with four wins in their last five games. The Old Lady, managed by Maurizo Sarri, are certainly firing on all cylinders and will hope in-form attacker, Paulo Dybala, as well as Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo will maintain their winning tempo in front of goal. On the other hand, AC Milan are going through a bad patch in form, placed in 11th position and won only two of their last five games. However, manager Stefano Pioli will hope that his I Rossoneri team will spring up to the challenge of playing an old rival and create a massive upset.

In the Premier League, 15th placed Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to the St. James’ Park on Saturday, 9th November. It will be aired live at 3:50pm on SuperSport Select 2. Both teams are enduring indifferent forms currently, with The Magpies, managed by Steve Bruce, winning only two of their last five games, while The Cherries, led by Eddie Howe, have drawn three of their last five games.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid clash against 19th-placed Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on Sunday, 10th November. The game kicks off at 3:55pm on SuperSport Select 4. Los Rojiblancos’ flying start to the season has stuttered, having secured four draws in their last five league matches and also lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 6th November. Coach Diego Simeone will, however, bank on influential players such as Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and captain Koke to deliver a much-needed victory against a relegation-threatened Espanyol, who have lost four of their last five games and won only two games so far in the season.

