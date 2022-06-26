Juve preparing to announce Pogba signing

Juventus will announce the signing of Paul Pogba this week.

Pogba is set to complete his Juventus return at the beginning of July, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pogba’s contract at Manchester United ends on Thursday.

All paperwork is finalised between the parties with Juve agreeing to pay Pogba £6.8m annually plus add-ons, Romano said.

Romano tweeted: “Juventus have all paperworks ready to announce the comeback of Paul Pogba at the beginning of July.

“It’s done deal for salary around €8m net per season plus add-ons.”