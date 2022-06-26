Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Juve preparing to announce Pogba signing

By No Comments1 Min Read

Juventus will announce the signing of Paul Pogba this week.

Pogba is set to complete his Juventus return at the beginning of July, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pogba’s contract at Manchester United ends on Thursday.

All paperwork is finalised between the parties with Juve agreeing to pay Pogba £6.8m annually plus add-ons, Romano said.

Romano tweeted: “Juventus have all paperworks ready to announce the comeback of Paul Pogba at the beginning of July.

“It’s done deal for salary around €8m net per season plus add-ons.”

Share.

Related Posts