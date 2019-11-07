A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions as well as African Olympic qualifiers will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from November 8th-10th, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 1 and 2 to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 and 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Leading the pack is the game between rivals Juventus and AC Milan in the Italian Serie A. The game kicks off at 8:35pm on Sunday, 10th November and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

Juventus, the defending champions, head into the encounter atop the league table, with four wins in their last five games. The Old Lady, managed by Maurizo Sarri, are certainly firing on all cylinders and will hope in-form attacker, Paulo Dybala, as well as Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo will maintain their winning tempo in front of goal. On the other hand, AC Milan are going through a bad patch in form, placed in 11th position and won only two of their last five games. However, manager Stefano Pioli will hope that his I Rossoneri team will spring up to the challenge of playing an old rival and create a massive upset.

This weekend’s LaLiga fixtures begins on Friday when third-placed Real Sociedad host 11th placed Leganes at the Anoeta Stadium on Friday, 8th November. The home team is on an incredible run this season, level on the same points with the two dominant teams in the league, Barcelona and Real Madrid, but only short on goal difference. Coach Imanol Alguacil will hope the Txuri-urdinak will continue their magical feat this weekend but they face a compact Leganes side, marshalled at the back by Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo. Viewers can see the game at 8:55pm on SuperSport Select 2 and 4.

Also, Nigeria’s U-23 team will commence their battle for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday when they face West African rival, Cote d’ Ivoire, in the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations. The game will be broadcast at 3:55pm on SuperSport Select 1. The present team will be hoping to emulate the 1996 set, who have won the country’s only gold medal in the sport. The team, which is coached by Imama Amapakabo, the Super Eagles’ assistant coach, boasts of several talented players, including Kelechi Nwakali, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Azubike Okechukwu.

In the Premier League, 15th placed Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to the St. James’ Park on Saturday, 9th November. It will be aired live at 3:50pm on SuperSport Select 2. Both teams are enduring indifferent forms currently, with The Magpies, managed by Steve Bruce, winning only two of their last five games, while The Cherries, led by Eddie Howe, have drawn three of their last five games.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid clash against relegation-threatened Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, 10th November. The game kicks off at 3:55pm on SuperSport Select 4.

