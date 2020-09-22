Juventus have completed the signing of Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid with the option to buy the Spaniard for €45 million next summer.

Since Andrea Pirlo was announced as new Juve boss, he has prioritised the signing of a new, starting number nine to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Gonzalo Higuain was deemed surplus to requirements, with the Bianconeri subsequently registering an interest in Luis Suarez of Barcelona and Edin Dzeko of Roma.

However, over the past few days an agreement was reached with Atletico for the signing of Morata, who will join initially on loan for a fee.

Morata played for Juve previously between 2014 and 2016, winning two Scudetto in that time and helping them reach the Champions League final in 2015 when they were defeated by Barcelona in a 3-1 loss, with him scoring the only goal for the Italian side.

He would eventually move back to Real Madrid, and then to Chelsea, and then to Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old started 25 matches in La Liga last season, scoring 12 goals.

His move to Turin could trigger Atletico’s proposed move for Suarez.