Juve, Atletico want Onyekuru

Juventus and Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown an interest in Everton striker Henry Onyekuru.

During the summer transfer window, Everton completed the signing of the highly-rated Nigerian but due to work permit issues, the 20-year-old was loaned out to Anderlecht.

Onyekuru has already netted six goals in 13 games for the Belgian outfit and according to The Sun, that has attracted the attention of the two European giants.

The forward has failed to score in his three outings in the Champions League this season, but his showing against Paris Saint-Germain allegedly led to the player gaining new admirers.

Everton were said to be keen on recalling Onyekuru in January, but the player’s agent has insisted that the youngster will remain with Anderlecht for the full campaign.