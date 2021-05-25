A legal practitioner, Omololu Bagbe, has appealed to the Federal Government to shift ground over the lingering strike of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.

Bagbe, the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Okitipupa Chapter in Ondo State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Okitipupa.

Bagbe said that shifting ground would avert lawlessness occasioned by the piling-up of cases at the courts across the country.

NAN recalls that JUSUN had on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike to press home demand for financial autonomy.

He also urged the Federal Government to seek due process through the constitution in other to resolve the contention.

According to Bagbe, the strike is unformatted and things can no longer be the same through the strike by JUSUN.

He said: “The prolonged strike, if not halted by the Federal Government, can increase lawlessness in the country as there are several cases pilling up across law courts.

“The prolonged strike is not necessary because the constitution stipulates the financial autonomy, the Federal Government should shift ground by acceding to the yearnings of JUSUN as a matter of urgency.”

Bagbe added that the prolonged strike would not be of any good to the country at large and that peace should be given a chance.

NAN.