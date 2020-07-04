Justice Waheed Kolade Olaifa, a retired Judge of the High Court of Oyo State, is dead.

Olaifa passed on peacefully in his sleep on July 1, 2020 at his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, aged 75.

He has been buried in accordance with muslim rites.

The deceased is survived by two wives, children, grandchildren and a great grandchild.

According to the family, the eight day Fidau Prayer for the repose of his soul comes up on July 8, 2020 at his residence at Justice Waheed Olaifa Close, Apata, Ibadan at 9am.