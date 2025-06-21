Justice Odili to chair NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee

The organisers of the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) have announced Justice Mary Ukaego Odili, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a renowned figure in Nigeria’s judicial history, as Chair of its Advisory Committee for the 2025 edition of the awards.

The appointment of the former Justice of the Supreme Court as the chairman was made in a statement by the Founder of NEAPS, Mariam Mohammed.

The founder also announced Ako Abbah, an Assistant Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), as Secretary of the NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee.

Other members of the NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee are Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) Senior Partner, Strachan Partners; Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, The Presidency; Shaka Momodu, Editor, THISDAY Newspaper; Stella Din Jacob, Director of News, TVC News; Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times; and Yemi Adebowale, Journalist/Columnist and Chairman/CEO Storkgate and Associates.

Mohammed said: “The NEAPS 2025 Advisory Committee, comprising prominent leaders from various sectors, was assembled to ensure that the awards continue to reflect the highest standards of transparency, merit, inclusiveness and national relevance. Its role is instrumental in maintaining the prestige and credibility of the awards.”

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), continues to collaborate with The Best Strategic PR (TBS) for the annual NEAPS awards.

Now in its third year, NEAPS provides a national recognition platform that celebrates individuals and institutions demonstrating exceptional performance, integrity, and innovation in public service.

It also promotes a culture of accountability, inspires ethical leadership, and highlights efforts that significantly contribute to national development and the common good.

Through these awards, NEAPS encourages best practices in governance and public administration and fosters public trust by honouring those who have shown measurable impact in service to the nation.

The maiden edition of the NEAPs Awards held in October 2022 at the State House Conference Center, Abuja honoured 44 Nigerians, with the then President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the awards.

The second edition in 2024, also held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, honoured 49 Nigerians.

At the award, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said he was truly delighted to witness the second edition of NEAPS, and thanked TBS “for this initiative and for deploying one of the best indices to determine the level of performance of Public Officers”.

The Best Strategic PR is a Strategic Communication and Policy advisory firm.

The firm is at the forefront of galvanising support for the promotion of Nigerian ideals and the achievement of sustainable development goals through effective partnerships with government, international NGOs, diplomatic community, multinational companies, and individuals.

