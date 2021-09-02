Justice Minister condoles with Senator Na Allah over son’s demise

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami has condoled with Senator Bala Ibn-NaAllah over the death of his first son, Capt. Abdulkarim Na Allah.

Senator Bala Na Allah is one of the three senators representing Kebbi State in the Senate.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the family in Kaduna, the minister described the pilot’s demise as a sad loss.

The minister prayed that the Almighty God would rest the soul of the deceased.

“I also pray to Allah to grant him Aljanat Firdausi (paradise),” Malami said.

He also prayed to Allah to grant the entire Na Allah family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Pilot Na’Allah was murdered in his Malali residence in Kaduna on Sunday, August 29.