Justice Gbolagunte of Oyo State High Court is dead

A Judge of the Oyo State Judiciary, Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte, is dead.

A statement on Tuesday by his eldest son, Oladiran, said Justice Gbolagunte died on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Oladiran said his father, who until his death served in the Oyo State High Court, passed on during a brief illness in a hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the statement issued by the son, Justice Gbolagunte, who was born on December 10, 1959, left behind his wife, Wuraola; son, Oladiran, a Digital Technologist with specialisation in Network Communications; a daughter, Oladoyin, a lawyer and an accountant; and another son, Oladotun, also a lawyer.

According to the statement, the family called for prayers for the repose of the soul of their father, who also has four grandchildren.

The statement also appreciated those who have paid condolence visits to the family, first among who was the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Subulade Yerima.

Also Read:

The wife of the deceased was on hand to receive Justice Yerima at the home of the Gbolaguntes.

The Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who is the younger brother of Wuraola Gbolagunte, was present when the Chief Judge visited.

A condolence register has since been opened at the home of the Gbolaguntes and at the headquarters of the Oyo State Judiciary in Ibadan.

Before he joined the bench, Justice Gbolagunte started out as a journalist, having studied Mass Communication at the University of Lagos.

After getting his degree in Law, from the University of Ibadan, he continued with his lecturing at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State and practiced as a lawyer both in Lagos and Oyo States.

His family played a huge role in the siting of a campus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Eruwa, where they hail from.

His father, Chief Davidson Mokolade Gbolagunte, a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly in the defunct Second Republic, was instrumental in this.

Late Justice Gbolagunte also lectured law and law related courses at The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos; and Radio Nigeria Training School, Sogunle, Lagos State at different times before 1995.