Justice Bulkachuwa responds to husband’s comment she helped Senators while in office

The immediate past President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has responded to the comments of her husband, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, that she was of assistance to senators while she was in office.

The former representative of Bauchi North Senatorial District had spoke in this regard on the last day of the 9th Senate.

Bulkachuwa spoke during the valedictory service of the Senate on June 10, 2023.

But reacting to the statement, which has since generated negative responses, Justice Bulkachuwa said in a statement on Saturday: “My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband, Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa.

“I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.

“My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office.

“Also, as President of the Court of Appeal, my fellow justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions.”