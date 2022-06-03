Justice Agomoh jails three cyber-fraudsters in Oyo State

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of the trio of Oluwaseyi Timileyin Agunbiade, Akande Hammed Oluwagbenga and Oguntoke Oluwadamilare Aremu on one count charge each for offences which bordered on impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State jailed the suspects in a Wednesday judgment.

The charge against Agunbiade reads: “That you, Oluwaseyi Timileyin Agunbiade, sometime in July, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself did impersonate one Sabrina Mills, the pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.”

The charge against Akande reads. “That you, Akande Hammed Oluwagbenga sometime in July, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself did impersonate one Mark Anthony, the pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.”

The charge against Oguntoke reads: “That you, Oguntoke Oluwadamilare Aremu, sometimes in 2020 at Ilaro within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonated the name Williams Johnson an American citizen with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded “guilty” to their respective charges.

Following their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Mabas Mabur, reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered their statements as well as the indicting documents printed from recovered devices, which were admitted in evidence.

Justice Agomoh consequently convicted and sentenced Oguntoke to one year imprisonment, Agunbiade six months imprisonment, while Akande bagged five months jail term.

Furthermore, the court ordered Oguntoke to restitute the sum of $600 and forfeit one iPhone 11 mobile phone, one Itel phone and one Apple MacBook Laptop to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, Agunbiade was ordered to restitute the sum of $100 and the balance of N1,011,916.01 domiciled in his Guaranty Trust bank account to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Akande is to restitute the sums of $2,300 N10,104.53 domiciled in his Sterling Bank account to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 6 Plus mobile phone, one Infinix X5 phone, one iPhone12 Pro Max, a Smile Router and one unregistered Lexus 330 car to the Federal Government of Nigeria.