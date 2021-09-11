Just why I like flirting with the opposite sex, by Tiwa Says

Just the other day in the mall, a dashing young man walked past me and I couldn’t help but take a second look. He caught me looking and I smiled at him. He smiled back. We both went our different ways. That felt good, I like to appreciate fine things. Would you call that flirting?

What if I walked up to him and told him that I think he is cute? Maybe that could be termed as flirting, but Is it an invitation to sex? Definitely not.

It is amazing that we haven’t imbibed the culture of giving and receiving compliments in this part of the world. We find it strange when someone gives a compliment…thinking maybe the person is trying to curry favour.

Same goes for flirting. The purpose is just for fun with no serious intentions, but a lot of people read meaning into it, especially the menfolk.

These days just a smile from a woman is viewed as a “come on” sign by the opposite sex. Let’s use Angel in the popular television reality show, Big Brother Naija, as an example. She likes to flirt. A lot of people judge her because of her appearance and the way she acts with the guys, but it doesn’t mean that she wants to sleep with all the men on the show.

In my opinion, flirting makes a woman feel good and powerful about her sexuality, as it should be because we carry so much power as women.

I am a fan of subtle flirting…making eye contact with a smile, to let you know I’m looking right at you…walking in your line of sight, so you have no choice but to look at me…

Call me a flirt, yes that’s who I am. I am confident in my sexuality. Besides, what’s life without some fun.

This doesn’t mean that men don’t flirt too. They do, but I think they always have sex at the back of their minds when they do. Maybe because that’s the way they are wired. I may be biased.

I must confess I have met a few men who complimented me about my looks without turning round to ask for my phone digits. It felt really good. I think asking for a lady’s digits after a compliment just ruins everything and defeats the purpose of the compliment. Wouldn’t you agree?

So the next time you are walking down the road and you see a good-looking man or woman or someone wearing a nice pair of shoes or someone smelling nice, smile and pay them a compliment. That may just be the highlight of their day.

#tiwa_says