Veteran photo journalist and The Guardian Newspaper Photo Editor, Femi Kuti, is dead.

The ace photo journalist died at the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, from a brief battle with illness that had to do with liver failure.

Kuti reportedly died at about 2am on Friday while plans were at an advanced stage to transfer him to St Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

Reports said he will be buried later today.