Just in: US Supreme Court strikes out abortion right

Millions of women in the US will lose the constitutional right to abortion, after the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year-old ruling that legalized it.

The court struck down the landmark Roe v Wade decision, weeks after an unprecedented leaked document suggested it favoured doing so.

The judgement will transform abortion rights in America, with individual states now able to ban the procedure.

Half of US states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.

Thirteen have already passed so-called trigger laws to automatically outlaw abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling. A number of others are likely to pass new restrictions quickly.

In total, abortion access is expected to be cut off for about 36 million women of reproductive age, according to research from Planned Parenthood, a healthcare organization that provides abortions.

Outside the Supreme Court, demonstrators from both sides had gathered before the judgement came, with police keeping them apart.

One anti-abortion activist told the BBC she was “elated” as her side cheered the decision. “It’s not enough just to make this the law of the land. To be pro-life is to make [abortion] unthinkable,” she said.

Across the divide, pro-choice supporters decried the decision as “illegitimate” and even a form of “fascism”.

Report from an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas, said that as the ruling was posted, doors to the patient area were shut and the sound of distant sobbing could be heard before she was asked to leave. The state is one of those subject to a trigger law.

The landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case saw the Supreme Court rule by a vote of seven to two that a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy was protected by the US constitution.

The ruling gave American women an absolute right to an abortion in the first three months (trimester) of pregnancy, but allowed for restrictions in the second trimester and for prohibitions in the third.

But in the decades since, anti-abortion rulings have gradually pared back access in more than a dozen states.

In its current session, the Supreme Court had been considering a case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that challenged Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

By ruling in favour of the state, the conservative-majority court effectively ended the constitutional right to an abortion.

Five justices were firmly in favour: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a separate opinion saying that, whilst he supported the Mississippi ban, he would not have gone further.

The three justices who disagreed with the majority – Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan – wrote that they did so “with sorrow – for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection”.

Friday’s ruling amounts to a wholesale reversal of the Supreme Court’s own legal precedent – an extremely rare move – and is likely to set up political battles that divide the nation.

In states where opinions on abortion are closely split – such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – the legality of the procedure could be determined on an election-by-election basis. In others, the ruling may set off a new round of legal battles, including over whether individuals can go out of state for abortions or order abortion drugs through mail services. BBC