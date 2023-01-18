Just in: Two abducted farmers regain freedom in Osun

The abductors of two Osun farmers, Samuel Oyedotun and Tobiloba Fashola, have released their victims alongside one of the relatives that went to deliver ransom.

Recall the two farmers were kidnapped while returning from their farm along Ede/Ileoogbo road in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State last Wednesday and the abductors demanded N25million as ransom.

The kidnappers later agreed to collect N6 million which was delivered to them in border community between Kogi and Kwara state..

Three relatives, including the elder brother of Samuel named Sunday was detained after the delivered the ransom to them and fresh N24 million was demanded for their release.

A family source confirmed on Wednesday morning that Samuel and Tobiloba that were earlier abducted have been released around a bush kidnapped while another relative who was among those that went to deliver ransom in Kogi state was released.

The spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident when contacted. The Nation

More shortly…