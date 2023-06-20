Just in: Tinubu returns NEMA, NAHCON to VP office 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office of the Vice President for supervision.

A press statement issued Tuesday, by Aso Rock’s Director of Information, Olusola Abiola, said the President took the decision in line with laws establishing the agencies.

The statement reads: “The President has also approved a formal structure for the office of the Vice-President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice-President in the discharge of his responsibilities”

The Vice President used to chair the governing boards of NEMA, NAHCON, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the National Boundary Commission (NBC) among others.

In 2019, the VP office was barred by a presidential directive from overseeing the two agencies due to alleged irregularities in NEMA.