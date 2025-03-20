Just In: Tinubu meets with south-south monarchs over Rivers emergency rule in Aso Villa 

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Prof. Azinge is the 14th Asagba of Asaba and was crowned the Obi on 26th August 2024.

The first class monarch came alongside some royal fathers suspected to be members of the Obi-in-Council.

According to available information, the visit comes in reaction to tension in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone as a result of the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In a national broadcast, Tinubu, citing prolonged political instability, constitutional violations, and security threats, said the extraordinary measure was necessary to restore order in the oil-rich state.

The crisis, which had paralysed governance in the oil-rich state, stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas (retd.) to oversee the state’s administration until normalcy is restored.

The declaration of emergency rule has sparked mixed reactions across the country, with some Nigerians supporting it as a necessary step to restore stability, while others see it as an overreach of executive power.

