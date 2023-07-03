Just in: Tinubu meets with Shell Director, other oil stakeholders 

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Shell Global Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich at the Presidential Villa, FCT Abuja.

The meeting was Tinubu’s first engagement after the Sallah festivities and his foreign trips to France on June 20 and London on June 24.

Yujnovich assumed office as Upstream Director Saturday, July 1.

She has been a member of the Shell Executive Committee since 2021.

Yujnovich arrived at the Aso Rock Villa with three other Shell officials around 11:45 am and was ushered into the President’s office complex for the meeting scheduled for 12:00 noon.

It is also part of ongoing consultations with leaders from the oil and gas sector since his administration discontinued petroleum subsidy on May 29.

The President had previously met with the Exxon Mobil Executives, Liam Mallon, Richard Laing and Adesua Dozie at the State House.

The meeting was also attended by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Tinubu also met other key stakeholders from the oil-rich Niger Delta region; They included: former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) Timi Alaibe and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside.