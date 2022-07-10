Breaking: Tinubu to unveil running mate to Buhari today in Daura

The Campaign Team of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, campaign team says the candidate has decided on his choice of running mate.

A highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week.

The source said: “The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the North East part of Nigeria.

“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

The source added that in picking the running mate, Tinubu was not thinking about religion, but competence, exposure and intellectual depth of the candidate.

“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the need to choose an individual capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights,” the source said.

Tinubu is scheduled to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday to brief him on his chosen running mate.

The former two-term Lagos State Governor won the APC presidential ticket at the party’s June 8, 2022 special national convention and presidential primary election.

He earlier chose Ibrahim Kabiru Masari as a placeholder for the vice-presidential slot.

Tinubu was away in France from June 27, 2022 on a short vacation during which he held some strategic meetings.

He returned to Nigeria Friday early enough for Sallah festivities.

NAN.