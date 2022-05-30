Just In: Tinubu faces APC presidential screening, Jonathan missing on list

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is scheduled to be screened today.

APC would hold its presidential screening for two days, starting today.

This is as the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan is missing on the list of spirants expected to be screened.

Twenty-three aspirants are included in the list obtained by newsmen.

A source told our correspondent that the screening would hold in a top hotel in Abuja.

Apart from Tinubu and Osinbajo, others included in the list are Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeja Nwajiuba.

Serving governors who are also listed for the screening are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others are former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and serving Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.

President Buhari’s running mate in 2011, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Nicholas Felix, Ahmad Rufai Sani, Tein Jack-Rich, Ikeobasi Mokelu are also expected to face the screening panel.

Details later…