Just in: Tinubu arrives Mapo hall for Olubadan coronation

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to attend the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The President, met with a rousing reception from a massive crowd of dignitaries and citizens, marks the climax of the week-long series of events celebrating the ascension of the new monarch.

His presence and other dignitaries underscore the national importance of the occasion, as Ibadan celebrates the continuity of its revered monarchical institution.

‎Ladoja, a former Oyo state governor and senator, was selected as the 44th Olubadan, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.

‎The 81-year-old respected businessman and political figure rose through the traditional Olubadan chieftaincy ranks to become Olubadan.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland is the paramount traditional ruler of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, and one of the largest cities in West Africa.

The Olubadan throne holds deep cultural, historical, and political significance among the Yoruba people.

Details later