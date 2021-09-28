Just In: Tension in Abuja as shi’ites, police clash

Subscribe
There is tension in Abuja, the nation’s capital city following a clash between the police and members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shittes.

The clash has thrown residents of the city into confusion.

Police operatives, while trying to dispatch the protesters, shot into the air along Gwarinpa-Kubuwa expressway.

Large number of security operatives are being deployed at the moment.

All efforts to get the FCT police public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh to react to the development as at the time of filing this report were futile.

Details shortly….

