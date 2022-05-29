Just In: Tension in Abuja as Okada riders storm estate over colleagues’ killing

There was tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Sunday when motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘Okada’ stormed a popular estate in the metropolis.

Checks revealed that the mayhem started when a hit-and-run driver rammed into some Okada riders in Kabusa area of the city, killing three of them in the process.

The driver, according to an eyewitness, ran into Global Estate located after Sunnyvale in Kabusa, around Lokogoma, Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives were said to have been drafted to the estate to prevent further destruction.

The Nation