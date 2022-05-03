Just in: Tension as gunmen open fire near Enugu PDP Secretariat

There was panic and tension at the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat following heavy shooting by gunmen who operated along the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road.

Reports said party faithfuls had assembled at the party Secretariat located along the express road awaiting the arrival of materials for distribution before the heavy shooting erupted.

The shooting which caused panic saw many of the party faithful running in different direction as the Gunmen were seen shooting from the outside of the party Secretariat.

Journalists, who were also at the party Secretariat to monitor the distribution of the materials, were also trapped inside the party Secretariat.

It took the quick intervention of security operatives who accompanied some political office holders to the party office to repel the attackers.

As at the time of filling in this report, it was not yet certain the motive and intent of the Gunmen but leadership also gathered that there was no casualty.

The three- man delegate congress as at 4pm was yet to commence following the delay in the arrival of the materials.

Some of the party chieftains, who were at the party office, also alleged that some persons hijacked the materials and called for full investigation into the delay in the arrival of the materials.

Some of them who spoke on grounds of anonymity alleged that the leadership crisis in the party might be the reason behind the delay and possible hijack of the materials by moneybags in the party.

A former House of Representatives member and a Senatorial aspirant, Linus Okorie, said the materials were not hijacked.

He said the exercise may have been postponed due to the public holiday adding that there was communication hap between the state Executive and the national leadership which caused the confusion. The Nation