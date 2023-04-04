Just in: Suspected bandits abduct secondary school students in Kaduna

Suspected bandits have abducted no fewer than10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon – a day secondary school in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement issued Tuesday.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Government received a preliminary report from security agencies regarding kidnap of the students, which happened Monday.

According to the reports, Aruwan said the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He added that detailed reports were being awaited to clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

Details shortly…