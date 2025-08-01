Just in: Striking nurses have called of industrial action – Health Minister

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called off its warning strike, according to the Minister of Health, Ali Pate.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja, Pate said the decision followed agreements reached between the government and the association’s leadership.

However, the union leaders declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.

The nurses and midwives had embarked on a warning strike on July 29, 2025, accusing the government of failing to address their demands after a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14.

