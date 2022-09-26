Just in: Strike: FG makes U-turn, withdraws Varsities resumption order

Subscribe
Strike: FG makes U-turn, withdraws Varsities resumption order

Federal Government

The Federal Government, (FG) has withdrawn its circular which ordered Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Chancellors and governing councils to re-open Federal Universities.

FG had in a circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 was addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of Federal universities ordering them to re-open universities.

However, in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission withdrew the order.

The letter written through National University Commission NUC tagged: “withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022” partly read, “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards”

