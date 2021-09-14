Breaking: Six Nigerians declared wanted for terrorism in UAE

Six Nigerians are on the list of 38 individuals and 15 entities the United Arab Emirates has added to its terror designation list, a foreign news platform, Al Arabaiya, has reported.

“The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities,” Al Arabiya said in its report.

The 38-man list includes four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan.

The Nigerians on the terror list are Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.