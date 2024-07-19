JUST IN: Shaibu hints on dumping PDP, says I’m an unofficial APC member

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philips Shaibu has hinted on plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that he was already an unofficial member of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Shaibu, the only thing still keeping him in the Peoples Democratic Party was because he was yet to officially dump the ruling party in Edo.

Responding to questions on why he was supporting the APC governorship candidate in Edo when he featured on Arise TV’s morning show on Friday, the deputy governor maintained that his spirit had left the PDP.

“In PDP now, everybody can support whoever they like. On the issue of supporting a candidate, the constitution guarantees that you can support who you like and you can belong to any political party,” Shaibu said.

The deputy governor also alleged that since the political crisis in the state started, he had called his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, 101 times without the governor picking up his calls or returning them.

