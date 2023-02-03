Just in: Scarcity, Redesigned Notes: Buhari, APC Governors meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with governors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not officially made known to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

It was however gathered that some national issues including the ongoing currency swap, fuel shortages in some parts of the country and their possible effects on the February and March general elections might have been discussed at the meeting.

Some of the governors in attendance include: the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, governors of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Imo, Hope Uzodimma.

Others are those of: Zamfara, Bello Matawale; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe, Mai Bala-Buni; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kwara, Abdulramn Abdulrazak; Niger, Sani Bello among others.