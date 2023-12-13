Just in: Rivers Assembly resumes sitting in Rivers Government House

cThe 10th Rivers State House of Assembly has moved its sittings to a new complex within the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The lawmakers are led by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie.

While the demolition of the state house of assembly was ongoing, the lawmakers were seen making their way into the Rivers State Government House.

This was following the demolition work on the Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that a State High Court in Port Harcourt, Tuesday, had in an order allowed Edison to remain the Speaker of the Assembly until the matter before the court is dispensed.

It was gathered that the house, on the directive of the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, relocated its sittings to a new place provided by the governor.

The lawmakers in its first sitting elected Hon. Adolphus T. Orubienimigha as the new majority leader of the assembly.

As of the time of this report, the state House of Assembly, led by the legally recognized speaker and government of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Barr Ehie Edison, and other members, are already sitting and debating bills.

