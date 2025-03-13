Just In: Reps move to exempt military personnel from tax 

To appreciate members of the Armed Forces, the House of Representatives Committee on Finance has proposed tax exemption on the personal income of military personnel in Nigeria

The Chairman of the Committee, Abiodun Faleke, disclosed this on Thursday during the clause-by-clause consideration of the four tax bills transmitted to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu in October, 2024

Speaking at the event, Faleke said, “Mr Speaker, honourable colleagues, the committee proposed that personal income of military personnel should be exempted from tax. This is because of the critical nature of their assignment.”

The proposal was unanimously endorsed.

