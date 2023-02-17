Just in: Redesigned Notes: More protests rock Rivers, Lagos, Ogun over cash crunch

Protest has allegedly broken out in the Diobu and Mile 1 areas of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

According to the report, banks are being set on fire with mob on the roads protesting against the new monetary policy.

The pictures show banks being set on fire by angry protesters while men are marching on the streets, protesting.

Residents living in the affected area have been advised to stay indoors due to gun shots being heard.

Similarly, unconfirmed reports said anti new monetary policy protests have rocked Sango, in Ogun State, Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway from Sango axis up until Ahmadiya and Abule Egba areas, Lagos suburbs.

Recall that similar protests have been reported earlier today in Mile 2, Mile 12, Ojota and Agege area of Lagos State.