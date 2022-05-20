Just in: Protests rock Abuja as Minister stays swearing-in of new councils’ chairmen, councilors

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have taken to the streets to protest the tenure extension of six area councils’ chairmen and councilors.

Reports said the chairmen and councilors’ terms in office elapsed Thursday and the newly-elected officials were supposed to be sworn-in on Friday.

However,FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, cited a court judgement as reason for delay, therefore, extended the officials’ tenure by one year.

The residents, who barricaded the roads and made bonfires, are demanding a reversal of the decision.