No fewer than 20 operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed and taken strategic positions at the Eagle Square, FCT Abuja, the venue of the ongoing Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The presence of the anti-graft personnel is a repeat of what transpired over two weeks ago, when the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its presidential primary, at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.