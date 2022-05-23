Just in: Primaries: Banky W wins PDP Eti-Osa Federal Constituency

Nigerian music star turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, aka, Banky W, has won the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representative Primaries for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

An aide to the singer, Kennedy Salami, confirmed that Banky W had a landslide victory.

“We have just concluded the elections and he has won. We secured the ticket for the House Representatives of Eti-Osa PDP. So, we are moving on to the next. It was a landslide; we won 28 to 3 votes.”

Recall that in April, the music star announced on social media that he was once again aiming to represent the people of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

He tweeted, “We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. In 2019, we planted the seed.

“In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move.” Daily Trust