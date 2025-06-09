Just In: Presidential aide Audu resigns, offers reason

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, on Monday resigned from his office.

Audu’s resignation letter was dated June 8, 2025 and was tendered through the office of the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the one-page letter, Audu wrote, “I write to formally tender my resignation… effective immediately. I thanked the President for the opportunity to serve my fatherland under your visionary leadership.”

He also praised former presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, whose recommendation led to his nomination on August 26, 2023.

“It has been an honour to contribute to the public communication efforts of this administration,” the letter continued.

Explaining why he resigned, Audu said he refused to be used as a tool to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government.

In a statement that accompanied his resignation, Audu said: “Good morning fellow compatriots, I have seen many comments about my resignation and I must say it is not act of rebellion but of conscience.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state. That would be a betrayal of both divine favor and democratic principle.

“After all that God has done for us as a nation, especially in these times, we owe it to Him and to posterity to uphold values that reflect justice, balance, and liberty. True democracy thrives on healthy competition, not political domination.

“If we now begin to silence or crush opposition simply because we have the upper hand, then we are no different from the very system we once criticized under Obasanjo in 2003. Such a path is not only politically reckless; it is spiritually dangerous.”

Audu further noted that suppressing alternative voices is not leadership but it is regression.

He added: “And it runs contrary to the divine order, which upholds freedom of choice and diversity of thought. God, in His wisdom, allows even belief and disbelief to coexist. Why then should we, mere mortals, fear ideological pluralism?

“Let us build a Nigeria where our strength lies not in uniformity, but in the maturity to compete with ideas, vision, and integrity. Only then can we truly say we are progressing. May Allah SWT forgive us our shortcomings and direct us on the path of righteousness.

“I will continue to support our government in power not just because I helped bring it but also because I believe in the success recorded in the area of economic reforms.

“We just differ on political views as I pride myself with being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values which seems to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike.

“That does not mean our gbas gbos will seize o. We still here for the attacks and counter attacks. Oya Agbadorians over to you.”

The Presidency is yet to respond to Audu’s resignation as of this report.

