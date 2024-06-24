Trending
News

Just in: Police nabs killers of retired Army General in Abuja

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy Updated:No Comments

Operatives of FCT Police Command have arrested four armed robbers that attacked and Killed Army Brigadier General Uwem Udukwere in Abuja Sunshine Estate.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh said two of the robbers now at large went away with the pistol of the retired general

Also Read:

He declared the robbers wanted, assuring that they would be arrested and prosecuted.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts