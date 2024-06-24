Just in: Police nabs killers of retired Army General in Abuja

Operatives of FCT Police Command have arrested four armed robbers that attacked and Killed Army Brigadier General Uwem Udukwere in Abuja Sunshine Estate.
FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh said two of the robbers now at large went away with the pistol of the retired general
He declared the robbers wanted, assuring that they would be arrested and prosecuted.