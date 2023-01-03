Just in: Petrol tanker crushes Okada rider to death in Lagos

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening, when a fuel laden tanker with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called petrol, overturned, crushing an Okada rider to death.

The incident followed collision at Mile 2-Oshodi Expressway, Alaba Bus Stop area, Lagos Suburb.

Eyewitness account said the incident happened at about 6.45 pm when the visibility was poor.

The impact led to the tanker overturning and spilled its content in the process.

The deceased whose identity could not be determined as of press time was later recovered and taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr.Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the agency upon receipt of the report promptly dispatched rescue team to the scene for recovery operation.

Oke-Osanyitolu said: “The agency responded to an incident at the above location in which a fuel laden tanker has overturned due to a collision between the tanker and a motorcycle.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider was crushed to death underneath the tanker and its contents are spilling onto the road rendering the scene extremely hazardous to other motorists and passersby.”

LASEMA worked in collaboration with other emergency agencies officials such as: the Lagos Fires and Rescue Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Nigerian Police to secure the scene and carry out secondary incident containment measures while heavy duty equipment by LASEMA had been dispatched to remove the tanker from the road.

Oke-Osanyitolu urged residents to avoid any naked flame until the incident is contained.