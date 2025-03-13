Just In: Peter Obi in closed-door meeting with Bauchi governor

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
The purpose of the visit remains unclear as both politicians are currently holding the meeting at the Government House in Bauchi.
Also Read:
- Pastor in court for allegedly stealing laptops, phones
- Troops kill three suspected kidnappers, rescue two victims in Plateau, Kaduna
- Stop-and-search: Police intercept Mercedes Benz C300 in Akwa Ibom, recover firearms
- Why Lagos-Calabar highway project’s not wasteful, Shehu Sani replies Obasanjo
- Kano arrests 28 miscreants over planned thuggery
Both Obi and Mohammed are expected to address journalists after the meeting.
Details later…