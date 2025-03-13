Close Menu
Trending
News

Just In: Peter Obi in closed-door meeting with Bauchi governor

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy No Comments
Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The purpose of the visit remains unclear as both politicians are currently holding the meeting at the Government House in Bauchi.

Also Read:

Both Obi and Mohammed are expected to address journalists after the meeting.

Details later…

Post Views: 12

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts