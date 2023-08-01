Just in: PEPC set to announce date for ruling on LP, Peter Obi petitions 

828 828

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) said it will soon communicate the date it will deliver judgement on the petition submitted by the opposition Labour Party LP and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

PEPC Presiding judge, Justice Justice Haruna Tsammani, made the announcement a while ago after lawyers to petitioners and the respondents adopted their final written addresses and made their last submissions.

Lawyer to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), argued that his clients proved their case and prayed the court to grant the reliefs sought.

On their own, Lawyers to the respondents – Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettma, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) – prayed the court to dismiss the petition for lacking in merit.

Mahmoud, Olanipekun and Fagbemi argued that the petitioners failed to prove their case with relevant evidence.