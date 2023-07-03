Just in: PEPC: INEC calls first witness on Atiku’s petition

828 828

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called its first witness at the hearing of its defence in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the outcome of the last presidential election.

INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), who called Dr. Lawrence Bayode, described himself as an Information Technology (IT) Practitioner at INEC.

He was led in evidence by Mahmoud, Bayode, who said he has worked in INEC for 24 years, adopted his written deposition which he made on April 11, which he said the court should accept as his testimony in the case.

Mahmoud also tendered through the witness, a copy of a cloud trail log and an accompanying certificate, in relation to the glitches that occurred in INEC’s system during the election.

Before the witness was invited, Mahmoud tendered, from the Bar, a certified true copy (CTC) of a letter dated July 6, 2022 from the All Progressives Congress (APC) acknowledged by INEC.

Arguments are ongoing on the sequence to be adopted for the cross examination of the witness.