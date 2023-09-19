Just in: PEPC: Atiku files suit in Supreme Court, seeking upturn of Tinubu’s election victory 

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court to nullify the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku in the Notice of Appeal predicated on 35 grounds, insisted that the tribunal in the judgement delivered by Justice Haruna Tsammani committed grave error and miscarriage of justice in its findings and conclusion in the petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President by INEC.

The Notice of Appeal filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying the apex court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the tribunal on the grounds that they did not represent the true picture of the grounds of his petition.

The former Vice President maintained that the tribunal erred in law when it failed to nullify the presidential election held on Feb. 25 on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, when by evidence before the tribunal, INEC conducted the election based on grave and gross misrepresentation contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022, based on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation”.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petitions Court PEPC Wednesday September 6, dismissed Atiku, Peter Obi of Labour Party LP and APM petitions for lacking in merit and subsequently upheld the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election.