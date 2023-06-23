Just in: PEPC admits credentials, other documents with varied Tinubu’s names

The Presidential Election Petitions Court PEPC has admitted certified copies of academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, reading different names that he registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents, which were tendered Friday, include a B.Sc. certificate from Chicago State University, an NYSC Discharge Certificate, and a Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah, Esq, who noted that the documents were “purportedly” obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

Led in evidence by PDP counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to INEC as attachments.