Just In: Osun poll: Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has affirmed Ademola Adeleke as Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the July 16th governorship election in Osun State.

The suit was filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi.

The court consequently affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the validly elected PDP candidate for the poll.

In his judgement which took over one hour, 30 minutes, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel held that the primary election conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on March 8, 2022, which produced Babayemi was null and void.

Details later…