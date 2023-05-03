Just in: Organ Harvest: Senate pleads for clemency in favour of Ekweremadu, wife

The Senate has pleaded with the United Kingdom Government to grant former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for clemency.

The plea came barely 48 hours to set the date for sentencing of the couple, both accused of organ harvest.

The resolution of the Senate followed a motion on the matter moved by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP – Enugu North) during Wednesday’s plenary.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate and arrange travel with the aim of exploitation by an Old Bailey jury.

A third defendant, Dr Obinna Obeta, was also found guilty with the couple.

Justice Jeremy Johnson of the Old Bailey had set May 5, 2023 to pass a sentence on the convicts.

Also recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, House of Representatives and the Economic Committee of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, among others had called on the UK Government to temper justice with mercy for the former number three citizens of the country and his wife.

The Eagleonline reports that it is not yet clear whether UK authority would heed all the pleas.